Kickstart Your Freelancing Business In 2020

2. Focus on your writing strengths (enjoyment is a clue)
What do you enjoy writing? Enjoyment is usually a signal that you can be successful once you’ve taken clients’ needs into account.
For example, projects involving web content creation won’t get me out of bed in the morning with a smile on my face. Advertising writing (copywriting) will; so will freelancing fiction as a ghostwriter.
3. Write a description of your ideal freelance writing client
Who’s your ideal freelance client?
Perhaps it’s an agency which hires you as a subcontractor. Maybe you enjoy helping small businesses create social media content. On the other hand, perhaps your dream gig is a six-month technical writing contract with a global company.
