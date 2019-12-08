NaNoWriMo Is Over: What Now?

You wrote a NaNoWriMo novel: kudos to you

Take a moment right now to congratulate yourself on your accomplishment — you wrote a novel. Yes, congratulate yourself even if you haven’t finished the novel.

How to proceed if you haven’t finished your novel

As we’ve said, the “I hate my novel” emotion is common. You’ve lost your inspiration, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t return. It may do. You may get a flash of insight, and complete the rest of the novel easily.

Where are you in the novel? Most writers hit a wall about three or four chapters in. Grit your teeth, and write. Nine times out of ten, when you force yourself, you’ll become interested in your story again.