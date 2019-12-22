Angela Booth

Survive The Holiday Season

Want to make the most of the season and enjoy it too? Here are some ways to do that.

1. Get behind the lens: take photos for story ideas

I love my phone camera. I’m always snapping away, collecting story ideas, or just memories.

You can snap away too, not only during holiday celebrations, but on shopping trips: remember to take your business cards. Freelancing is a 24-hour-a-day gig. You’re always hunting for the next writing job.

Jill’s been a friend for years. She started out as a business writer, now she’s a ghostwriter. She makes an amazing living, recording people’s lives and memories.

Her cell phone’s camera is her primary writing tool. She says: “I usually take at least 20 photos on every shopping trip, especially if I’m in a larger city. When you ask someone whether you can take a photo of them, or their place of business, it gives you a chance to hand out your card… AND get their email address so you can send them the image.”

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on December 22, 2019

