Two Abilities You Need For Writing Success

Over many years of writing and mentoring beginning writers, I’ve found that two abilities are vital. New writers who have these two abilities succeed.
They are:
- The ability to write consistently, even though you’re anxious and filled with doubt;
- The ability to bounce back: to mourn what didn’t work, then keep going.
Let’s see how these abilities work in practice.
1. Write every day (as soon as you can. It seems impossible in the beginning)
I know you’ve heard “write every day” before, but it’s more than a cliche.
