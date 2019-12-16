Want To Write? Ten Minutes A Day Is All You Need

Fact: if you want to write, the only time you have is NOW. Take time today.

Luckily, writing fiction needn’t take much time. You can do a lot in ten minutes.

Write fiction in ten minutes a day

Start by scheduling your ten minutes; take your schedule seriously. When it’s time to write, sit at your computer.

Let your creative self lead during those ten minutes. Ask yourself whether you want to write today? If the answer’s Yes, start writing.

If the answer’s No, read, or muse about fiction. Ignore any pressure to produce words. Simply be guided by your creative self, and follow your inspirations.

When your ten minutes are up, go about your day.