Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Fiction Writing: The Most Popular Posts This Year | Main

Want To Write? Ten Minutes A Day Is All You Need

Fact: if you want to write, the only time you have is NOW. Take time today.

Luckily, writing fiction needn’t take much time. You can do a lot in ten minutes.

Write fiction in ten minutes a day

Start by scheduling your ten minutes; take your schedule seriously. When it’s time to write, sit at your computer.

Let your creative self lead during those ten minutes. Ask yourself whether you want to write today? If the answer’s Yes, start writing.

If the answer’s No, read, or muse about fiction. Ignore any pressure to produce words. Simply be guided by your creative self, and follow your inspirations.

When your ten minutes are up, go about your day.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on December 16, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts