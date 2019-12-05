Write, Even If You Think You Can’t

Yes, you CAN write: kick minor blocks out of the way

Let’s look at ways to deal with minor blocks.

1. Get input: learn something, or do something

You write, write, write… and then you stop. You have nothing to say. This happens to bloggers. It’s easy to feel that you’ve said all you have to say on a subject. You just don’t want to think about the topic again.

You need input.

Learn something new. It doesn’t matter much what that something is. Anything you’re learning will kick your brain cells awake.

If you’re writing fiction, at some stage (for me it’s page 100), you’ll hit the wall. You decide your plot is ridiculous, your characters are worthless cardboard and you’d rather be dead.