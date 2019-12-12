You CAN Write A Book

Sarah cleared her throat. “I’ve tried, but everything I write is junk. How do I tell my boss that I lied? I can’t write. ”

I pinched my arm hard, trying to suppress my impulse to giggle. She wouldn’t understand if I laughed aloud, nor would it help if I suggested that every writer feels that way much of the time, so I coughed instead.

Of course she could write. She’s a wonderful speaker. I’ve seen her presentations: if she can talk, she can write. I assured her that she could start her book today, even without an idea in her head.

Writing a book is a process, rather than an event. Sarah’s overactive judgement numbed her creativity, but that was easily fixed.

Let’s look at how you can start writing a book today, even if — like Sarah — you’re convinced you can’t write.