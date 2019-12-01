Your Freelance Business: My Best Advice

I’ve been coaching writers for a couple of decades. In all those years, I’ve never found a writer who over-charged. Mostly, they under-charged. Some under-charged so grossly that they were going broke.
Here’s the thing: your clients will pay you according to the rates you set. Generally speaking, no one wants to cheat you.
When you set your rates, consider:
- Your expenses, including taxes;
- The time you have available to write each day. You have less time than you think. Running your business gobbles up hours each week — you need to manage marketing, client servicing, and more;
- The value you provide to your clients.
via medium.com