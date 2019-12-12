Your Novel: Avoid These Scene Pitfalls

Fiction writing: what’s a “scene?”

A scene is a unit of action. It takes place in real time: it’s happening NOW.

In a way, a scene is a microcosm of your fiction. A scene has rising action, a climax of some kind, and a conclusion. Important: something happens in a scene — something changes.

Scenes can be short or long.

This might be an entire scene: “He tried the door. It was locked.”

Or, a scene might be 4,000 words in length.

Most authors aim for a certain number of words in an average scene, depending on the genre they’re writing.