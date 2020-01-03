3 Strategies To Achieve Your Goals In 2020

One writer made this excellent point: you can’t create goals with deadlines until you know where, when and what you’ll write.
Make these decisions first:
- Where will you write? If you don’t have a home office, consider creating a “writing box”. Any storage box will do. Keep notebooks, pens and reference books in your box, so that you can write while sitting on the living room sofa, or even in your car.
- When will you write? First thing in the morning, before work? Late at night? In your lunch hour? Schedule your writing time. We’ve looked at writing apps which will help you to write anywhere.
- What will you write? Make a list of what you’d like to write and publish this year.
Now let’s look at some strategies to help you to achieve your goals.