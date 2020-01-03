3 Strategies To Make Your Fiction Writing Process Easier

I’m sure you’re thinking… ‘well, OK. I get story and plot… Sort of. But how do I apply story/ plot to my writing process?’
Here’s how. Story is what happens. Plot on the other hand, is cause and effect. Unlike real life, in fiction there are always reasons for actions and events; it’s your job as an author to identify them.
Two tips:
- Use “why” — CAUSALITY — when you’re plotting. Nothing in your novel happens by chance. There’s a reason for everything that happens;
- In addition, remember SUSPENSE, so your readers will keep reading.
Now let’s look at our strategies.