5-Minute Writing Tips For Authors

When you write in those minutes you steal from your life, you can’t be precious about your words; you’re grateful to write anything in your limited time. You don’t have time to brood about your writing either, and that’s always a good thing.
Let’s look at some five-minute writing tips.
1. Be like Twyla Tharp: grab a box for your project
All creativity is messy. You need a discrete area to store your stuff. Grab a box.
From The Creative Habit — Twyla Tharp:
Tharp says that before you can think outside a box, you have to have a box. To organize her projects, she uses literal, inexpensive file boxes from Office Depot to store all manner of physical materials she accumulates in the process of researching for and creating a new dance.