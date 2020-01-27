Apps To Help You To Write Anywhere

A few years ago, I covered four “write anywhere” apps I still use today: Scrivener, Ulysses, Quip, and (of course) Evernote.

Writing apps: my essentials today

Scrivener, Ulysses and Evernote are no-brainers for me. At work, we set up a new Evernote notebook for each client. I’ve been using my personal Evernote since 2009, so a lot of my life is in there.

Here’s a short list of my other indispensable apps.

1. iOS Google Docs/ iOS MS Office: your office in your pocket

The two 800-pound Gorillas of office suite software, Google Docs and MS Office, are available as apps for your phone and tablet.