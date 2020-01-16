Angela Booth

Apps To Help You To Write Anywhere

3. Trello: view your writing and work at a glance (desktop and devices)

I’ve found Trello a brilliant tool for plotting fiction, but I use it as a research tool as well. If you’re not familiar with it, give it a try. It’s easy to use, and is free for personal use.

A friend who’s a professional blogger uses Trello to plan content creation for several blogs every month.

4. Dictation: goodbye Dictate for Mac, hello Otter

Nuance (Dragon) dropped support for its Mac version in 2018. This left many Mac folks frustrated, to say the least.

I’ve been hunting a new dictation app ever since and was almost ready to buy a Windows machine just to be able to use Dragon.

Then friends recommended Otter (referral link); it looks promising. Much more than just a transcription app, it’s very reasonably priced, and you receive 600 minutes a month of transcription time free.

via peneloperedmont.com

