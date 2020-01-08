Aspiring Freelance Writer? 3 Real-World Tips You Can Use Today

In the final months of 2019, I received lots of enquiries from aspiring writers about getting started in the world of freelancing.

Unfortunately I also received sad messages from flailing freelance writers about the impossibility of getting good clients. (If you believe this, see below: “Avoid companies which advertise for writers.”)

Listen up. You can make more as a freelancer than you can at a day job, but building a lucrative six-figure income as a freelancer takes experience.

Be aware that you can short-cut the time it takes you to make a good income as a freelancer via our coaching program, Freelance Power: If You Can Write, You Can Make Money. (That’s the reason I created the program.)

Real-world tip: be aware that as a freelance writer, you’re a keyboard for hire.

Freelance writer? You’re a keyboard for hire

As a keyboard for hire, you write to order.