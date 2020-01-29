Book Marketing On Instagram: 4 Tips To Boost Your Sales

Book marketing on social media: does it work?
I asked the group. The consensus was that any form of marketing works, as long as you do it consistently.
Authors agreed that:
- There’s no magic bullet in book marketing. You need a mix of marketing venues;
- Every form of marketing you try requires you to stick with it. (To repeat, consistency.) For example, you won’t gain a thousand reader fans in a week or a month on any social media network without divine intervention or similar;
- All of the Instagram-using authors in the group agreed that a mix of paid and free marketing worked best for them.
Now let’s look at our tips.