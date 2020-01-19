Choose Two Fiction Writing Strategies For 2020

“High concept” ideas for writing fiction: what are they?
“High concept” comes from the world of screenwriting.
I define high concept ideas as those ideas which are instant attention grabbers. Often they include a genre trope. These ideas are easy to identify: check the blurbs of bestselling books.
Currently I’m on a Loretta Chase reading kick; I adore her novels. From the blurb of her novel A Duke in Shining Armor:
“A Runaway Bride… Lady Olympia Hightower finds herself sneaking out the chapel window, in a mad, attempt to escape her glorious future as a duchess.”
(“Runaway bride” is a popular trope in romance novels and movies.)