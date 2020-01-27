Angela Booth

Great Apps: How Journalists are Using Otter

“It’s the best. Before Otter, I would simply record calls, and then listen to interviews and transcribe them myself. The transcription apps I did try were too pricy and/or clunky. What sets Otter apart is the quick and easy transcription and integrations with other recording apps, and, frankly, its free version, which is what I use.”

He acknowledged that, while not yet perfect, it is incredibly useful.

“Do I verify the transcription accuracy by listening to calls? Of course. I want to be thorough. But if I were on a deadline and needed to quickly produce some quotes from the Otter environment, I would trust it. Reporters want to get information and commentary fast from old interviews, and Otter’s search function is on point. The way it detects keywords and displays them as tags in each recording is super helpful.”

