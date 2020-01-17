Angela Booth

Is Your Blog Worth It?

A tsunami of content flows onto the web every day. Some 70 million blog posts are published to WordPress blogs in a month; WordPress blogs make up some 35% of the web. (Lots of companies use WordPress, because it’s basically just a database script which can create many different kinds of websites.)

That’s a lot of content.

Then there’s you.

Let’s say you publish a couple of blog posts a month. The chance that your blog will make your fortune is somewhere between zero and none at all.

However… Consider this example scenario:

  • You live in Some City, Some State, Some Country on the planet;
  • You’re a writer;
  • You want to get hired to write by health services companies.

If someone were to type “Some City health services writer” into a search engine, what would they find? Would your name be there?

