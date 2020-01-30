Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 5 More Things No One Tells You About Writing A Novel | Main

Outlining Fiction? Try This

1. Make something happen right away

Let’s look at some opening scenes to avoid. (In later drafts. Anything goes in your first draft.)

  • The “waking up in the morning” opening. If you publish a novel with this opening scene you won’t make sales — unless your main character wakes up with a space alien bending over her, or beside a corpse.
  • The “poor me, I’m having SUCH a bad day…” scene. Romance novelists love this one. Sadly, we don’t care if your main female character spills hot coffee over her new silk blouse, then rear-ends a car, and then gets fired… You can make it work: maybe your character is pretending. She’s running a con of some kind, and you let the reader in on it.
  • The “bang, bang, you’re dead…” scene is (usually) a mistake too. In this opening scene, people die — this opening is beloved by new thriller authors. You can make this work, but only if you know precisely why you’re doing it, and how you’ll get readers to care.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on January 30, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts