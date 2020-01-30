Outlining Fiction? Try This

1. Make something happen right away
Let’s look at some opening scenes to avoid. (In later drafts. Anything goes in your first draft.)
- The “waking up in the morning” opening. If you publish a novel with this opening scene you won’t make sales — unless your main character wakes up with a space alien bending over her, or beside a corpse.
- The “poor me, I’m having SUCH a bad day…” scene. Romance novelists love this one. Sadly, we don’t care if your main female character spills hot coffee over her new silk blouse, then rear-ends a car, and then gets fired… You can make it work: maybe your character is pretending. She’s running a con of some kind, and you let the reader in on it.
- The “bang, bang, you’re dead…” scene is (usually) a mistake too. In this opening scene, people die — this opening is beloved by new thriller authors. You can make this work, but only if you know precisely why you’re doing it, and how you’ll get readers to care.