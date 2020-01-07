Scared of presenting? Try this

So how do you prepare a great presentation when time is short?
1. Focus less on what you’re going to say and more on what you think. This distinction between “what shall I say?” and “what do I think?” is from a 1902 (!) book on public speaking by J. Berg Esenwein, and I love it. I love it because you may not always remember what you’re trying to say, but you’ll always be able to talk about what you think. That’s why step one in short-term prep is to figure out, quickly, what you think about the topic you’ve chosen.