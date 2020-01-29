Angela Booth

Writing Nonfiction Books? 5 Strategies If You Have No Sales

Once you’ve revised your book’s meta data, you should see an uptick in sales within three or four days. No results? Tweak the meta data again.

2. Update your book: create a new edition

If your book’s been available for a few months or longer, consider creating a new edition. If you have material you’d like to add, go ahead and add it. Happy with the cover image? Change it if you aren’t.

Made substantial additions or changes? Put “2nd edition” on the title page of your book, with the year: “2nd edition, 2019.” Update your meta data as well.

Additionally, remember that updating your nonfiction book is news. Create an online news release, and promote your new edition on social media.

Consider creating a new edition once a year, or once every couple of years, to keep your information current.

via peneloperedmont.com

