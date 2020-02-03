Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

3 Tips To Help You To Sell More Books

From chats with my students, I know that they struggle with with assigning genre (category.) A novel may have elements of romance, urban fantasy, and the paranormal too — which genre is the “right” genre for the novel?

In the past, “serious” authors decried genre, but today:

… the forms of genre—science fiction, fantasy, the hardboiled detective story, the murder mystery, horror, vampire, and werewolf stories—have become the natural homes for the most serious literary questions.

There’s no real solution to the “which genre?” problem.

Additionally, Amazon tends to be something of a genre battleground. Authors place their books into irrelevant genres, sometimes innocently — or with deliberate calculation, because there’s less competition in a certain genre.

Trickery aside, an author’s primary goal is to serve those readers who are hunting for your book, so choose the best genre/ sub-genre you can, without thinking too much about competition.

Comments

