3 Tips To Help You To Start Your Book Today

2. Collect nuggets of gold: what’s interesting to you?

It’s impossible to write if you aren’t inspired.

I’m not suggesting that you must have inspiration to write — you don’t. However, if you’re writing at book length, you need to become inspired at some stage or you won’t finish your book.

Inspiration is a mystery. One way to trigger it is to follow your interests and passions. Authors are magpies. We collect bright, shiny things. If you do this, don’t feel guilty — keep doing it, sooner or later, you’ll become inspired.

For example, an article, Putting Ancient Recipes on the Plate, intrigues me. I’ve read it several times. It’s sparked ideas for a novel set in Pompeii… I may write that novel.

I use my favorite writing tool Trello to collect my gold nuggets; I can use Trello anywhere, whether on my phone or tablet.