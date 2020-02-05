5 Tips To Kickstart Your Self-Publishing Career

Traditional publishing, or self-publishing?

Your challenge with traditional publishing is that it takes time. Even if you get a literary agent quickly and the agent finds a publisher, the process will still take a couple of years.

That said, it’s unlikely you’d get a contract on a book proposal if you’ve never written a book before and without a platform. Your agent will ask you to finish your book. Then you’ll hire an editor before she shops your book proposal around.

A digression. A platform makes all the difference. If you’ve got five million YouTube followers, your agent will shop you around. Your editor will come up with an idea, and assign you a ghostwriter.

Putting it bluntly… If you’re a new author, you must be willing to put upwards of five years into shopping for an agent and getting a book contract… Which means, you might as well self-publish.