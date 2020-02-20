A Journal Can Change Your Life In Ten Minutes A Day

Can bullet journaling change your life? I think it can. At our most recent writers’ group meeting, several authors chatted about their journaling habit.

One author, who’s a new bullet journal aficionado of only two months, said that her bullet journal had helped her to ask for a raise at work—and get it. “I created a Collection for why I deserved more money. I even created a presentation.”

Another said that her journal helped her to lose 20 pounds—and keep them off for a year. “I’ve been on and off diets for most of my life,” she said. “My journal makes me excited about eating well. I no longer comfort-eat.”