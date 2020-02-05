Angela Booth

A Wordpress Blog? 3 Great Alternative Blogging Platforms

My opinion, FWIW, is that unless you need all the customization options that WordPress offers, it’s best to choose a hosted blogging platform.

Here’s why. Although WordPress has made huge strides over the years, and is very user-friendly, problems always arise and they take time and/ or money to fix.

Whether the problem is a misbehaving theme or plugin, or something to do with your hosting, you will have problems, and they’re frustrating.

When you choose a hosted platform, you’re problem-free. If there’s a hassle, a quick email to your blogging provider fixes it.

So let’s look at some easy blogging platforms to consider if you want trouble-free blogging. I’ve used all three of these platforms to set up blogs for marketing clients.

