Clever Ways To Organize Evernote And Your Life

The Evernote app: your life in your pocket
Even though I’ve been using the Evernote app for over a decade, I’m still finding wonderful new ways to use it in my life. I’ve used it manage and track my writing for years. I also snap images of any bullet journal pages I want to find quickly into an Evernote “journal” notebook.
Recently I started to use Evernote to organize and plan my home sewing. I started by creating several notebooks, rather than just one, then I created a notebook stack. So, that’s the first way to organize Evernote and your life: use stacks.