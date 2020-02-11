Angela Booth

Easy Writing Strategies You Can Use Today - Angela Booth - Medium

Primary writing strategy: set goals

You need goals. Once you’ve set them, review them at least daily, preferably twice a day. Here’s why: a writer’s life is filled with distracting rabbit holes.

Let’s say you set out to write a Facebook post for a client. Before you start on the post, you:

  • Respond to comments and direct messages on the client’s Facebook page;
  • Email your client for info so you can answer a reader’s question;
  • Reply to the client’s response, which included 14 photos for you to use in upcoming Facebook posts;
  • Add four items to the client’s content calendar…

Finally, 25 minutes later, you get started on the Facebook post. Then you realize that the images for the post are not only too dark, they need to be cropped, so you edit them in Photoshop.

The simple task “create a Facebook post for Client X” took an hour longer than you expected.

