Editing Your Novel: Remember The Rule Of Three

Big tip: outline your novel during the revision phase. This makes structural revision (deleting, adding and moving scenes) easier.

Structural revision: the Rule of Three can help

When your story needs something, but you aren’t certain what, consider the Rule of Three.

Three is a mystical number which occurs over and over in the world’s major religions, in mythology, and even in fairy tales: three wishes, for example. If you have a superstitious bent, you’ve heard that bad (or good) things come in threes.

Three implies completion. Your readers are subtly satisfied with three of anything, so you can use that to your advantage.

