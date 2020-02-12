Your reading list: get more out of your reading
Several years ago, I decided that I’d keep a journal for notes from my reading. Unfortunately, I ended up with paper notebooks full of assorted notes. Finding what I needed was a nightmare.
Evernote helped. I decided to rely on Amazon highlights for ebooks; I copied the highlights into Evernote. I made notes from print books into the Mac journaling app Day One; then I copied and pasted those notes to Evernote.
Ta da — finding notes was suddenly effortless.
A dedicated bullet journal helped too.