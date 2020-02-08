Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« 3 Productivity Secrets You Can Use Today | Main | Win A Great Freelance Writing Job Fast »

Get Profitable Blogging Gigs When You Create Them Yourself

A report from Inc.com, Why Everyone Is Adding Blog Content to Their Websites:

Not only do blogs help a consumer better connect with a brand via the sharing of information and helpful content, but they also help with SEO in a way that is costly to ignore: Tech Client found that websites that utilize blogs have a 434% chance of ranking higher in search engine results.

Many freelance writers gave up on offering business blogging services when advertising costs were cheap. Companies preferred to throw money into advertising; companies which understood blogging and valued it were scarce. In general “blog jobs” paid minimally; the hourly rate didn’t make sense for professional freelancers (in Western economies.)

If you’ve shuddered at blogging as a viable freelancing option, it may be time to revisit that.

Here’s a strategy which works to get great gigs: create the gigs yourself.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on February 08, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts