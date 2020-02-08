Get Profitable Blogging Gigs When You Create Them Yourself

A report from Inc.com, Why Everyone Is Adding Blog Content to Their Websites:

Not only do blogs help a consumer better connect with a brand via the sharing of information and helpful content, but they also help with SEO in a way that is costly to ignore: Tech Client found that websites that utilize blogs have a 434% chance of ranking higher in search engine results.

Many freelance writers gave up on offering business blogging services when advertising costs were cheap. Companies preferred to throw money into advertising; companies which understood blogging and valued it were scarce. In general “blog jobs” paid minimally; the hourly rate didn’t make sense for professional freelancers (in Western economies.)

If you’ve shuddered at blogging as a viable freelancing option, it may be time to revisit that.

Here’s a strategy which works to get great gigs: create the gigs yourself.