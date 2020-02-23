Angela Booth

How 6 Creators Use a Time Tracker to Boost Productivity

Just about anybody who does work on the internet can benefit from using a time tracker.

Seriously.

But why? Why is tracking your time beneficial?

There are several benefits!

First, the honest truth is that you have no clue how much of your time goes into any one activity.

“Whatever Pete, I totally know how much time I spend on email vs actually productive activities.”

You might be able to estimate pretty close…

But every person I know who has started tracking their time has said they were blown away by how little they actually knew.

via www.and.co

