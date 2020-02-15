Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

How mind mapping software enables you to see what others can't

The person with the ability to solve problems and envision new opportunities wins in business – every time. It’s the basis of nearly all entrepreneurship – discerning a creative solution, identifying a new opportunity, seeing a pattern that leads your thinking in a profitable new direction.

“To see the world like nobody else, you have to ask the kind of questions that nobody else is asking.” – Rat Zana

In addition, this ability to peer into the crystal ball and see things others can’t is often a potent career booster: Generating breakthrough insights makes you look really smart to your boss and leaders who can influence the velocity and direction of your career. It can reveal new business opportunities and can help you to add immeasurable value to the people and organizations you serve.

