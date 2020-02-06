How To End The Chaos, And Manage Your Writing Life

Manage ALL your writing life with Scrivener
Authors need to organize:
- Ideas, so that they can be collected, and most importantly, found when needed;
- Tasks, so that tasks get done, preferably before their deadline;
- Book planning: research, notes on plot, character and more, both before we start work on a book, and while we’re writing it;
- Book journals;
- Drafts: first draft, second draft, revised draft, editorial notes, and editor’s queries;
- Collaborations (if you’re writing part of a book, or are writing a book in collaboration with another author);
- Final draft;
- Front matter, back matter, etc;
- Versions (editions, if you like.) One of the huge benefits of self-publishing is that you can update your book at any time. Scrivener makes it easy to create new editions;
- Book series, and serials: if a book is part of a series, Scrivener lets you keep as many books as you like in the same Scrivener file — without messing up. This is hugely useful. If you’re working on book 3, you can keep sections of books 1 and 2 open as references;