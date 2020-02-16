How to Make Writing a Lot Easier

Too many writers have been taught to be afraid of writing and have had their voices suppressed as a result. You don’t have to be one of those writers. I can’t teach you to write like Toni Morrison, but I can give you pointers on how to LOVE writing.
It took me a long time to understand that writing could be a practical step rather than simply an artistic or journalistic one. Take it from George Saunders: You are a plumber when you write. A handyman. Writing is a matter of sketching and building and arranging and fixing what is in your brain.
via forge.medium.com