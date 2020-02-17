How To Solve Your Writing Challenges With The Ten-Minute Solution

Challenges with your writing tend to be in two forms and the ten-minute solution can help with both:

Process problems : you need to beat the words out of your brain with a stick.

: you need to beat the words out of your brain with a stick. Specific problems related to a writing project: sometimes only you can solve the problem. At other times, you’re relying on others’ help.

No matter how experienced a writer you are, sometimes the words won’t come; you’ve got a process problem. I had one a couple of weeks ago.

I decided that my novel’s characters were idiots; the plot ridiculous. I deleted a thousand words of a client project. Finally, after spending two hours staring at the computer screen, I remembered the ten-minute solution.

Specific problems strike many writing projects. They can range from a vague feeling that something’s going wrong but you’re not sure what that is. Or someone else is holding up the project.