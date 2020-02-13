Make Writing Fun And Kill Creative Anxiety Forever

1. Taser your subconscious mind with evocative images
Your subconscious mind and imagination are your silent partners when you’re writing. Whenever you feel uninspired, it means that your subconscious mind is asleep: it’s bored.
Wake it up with images. Your subconscious mind “thinks” in images — in emotions. Images open your imagination; words tend to close it.
Collect images that trigger emotions in you.
Images on my office walls include:
- A photograph of an alleyway in Edinburgh’s Old Town;
- A large print of Renoir’s Gypsy Girl;
- A print of Fragonard’s The Swing.
Great art is great because it has aroused emotions, sometimes for centuries or even millennia, as the Winged Victory of Samothrace, created in the second century BC.
via medium.com