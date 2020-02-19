Angela Booth

Quick and Dirty Guide to Hashtags on Pinterest

Do you have a hashtag strategy?

Having a solid strategy behind your hashtag can bring real results for you and your brand.

Clicking on a hashtag can provide a wealth of information and a sea of potential connections. Here are a few ways that hashtags can be used:

  • Real-time interaction with friends, fans, and influencers
  • Reinforce your area of expertise
  • Connect with other people interested in the same topic
  • Create a social media campaign
  • Brand awareness
  • Catch the trends – daily, weekly, or holiday
  • Find valuable UGC (user-generated content)
  • Rock out live events such as conferences
  • Build out a social contest

