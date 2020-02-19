Quick and Dirty Guide to Hashtags on Pinterest

Do you have a hashtag strategy?
Having a solid strategy behind your hashtag can bring real results for you and your brand.
Clicking on a hashtag can provide a wealth of information and a sea of potential connections. Here are a few ways that hashtags can be used:
- Real-time interaction with friends, fans, and influencers
- Reinforce your area of expertise
- Connect with other people interested in the same topic
- Create a social media campaign
- Brand awareness
- Catch the trends – daily, weekly, or holiday
- Find valuable UGC (user-generated content)
- Rock out live events such as conferences
- Build out a social contest