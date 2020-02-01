Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

Rescue Your Unfinished Novel With These 3 Fiction Tips

There’s a reason you haven’t completed your novel: acknowledge it

There’s always a reason that we procrastinate, or give up, on a novel. We give ourselves excuses, but the real reason is beyond those excuses. Acknowledge the reason, if you know it. Ask your creative self to handle it, and give you ideas for a solution.

Should your inner critic pop up, thank him for his opinions: “I don’t like the heroine, she’s fake!”, “You’ve got too many characters!”, “Call that a plot?!”

Then ignore him.

Take a few deep breaths, and know that you’ve got this. Remember to feel at ease, and take these three steps.

via peneloperedmont.com

Ready to give up on your novel? Don't.

