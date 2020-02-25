Save Your Time And Money In 2020

Recently an old freelance writer friend told me about an app he’s discovered which saves him from one to five hours each week, depending on how many proposals he creates.

What’s this magic app? It’s a proposal generator. If you haven’t used one before, it can seem like magic.

He’s never sounded happier. “You won’t believe this,” he said. “There’s an electronic signature facility. Plus, you can get paid, right within the app. Do you know how much time I’ll save—I’ll have time for another round of golf each week.”

Although I haven’t used the proposal generator he’s found, I’m a grateful user of Proposify, another proposal generator, because the app saves me time and money.