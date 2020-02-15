The Hidden Freelance Clients You’re (Probably) Ignoring

Here’s how to get hired by any business: you show the business owner/ manager that the business has a problem, AND that you can solve it.

Start by thinking of a small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in your locality. (Depending on your country, a SME may have under 250 employees, or under 500.)

Make a list of local businesses. “Local” for you may include your state, or your country.

If you aren’t certain of what you’re looking for, go to your local library, or to a Chamber of Commerce meeting, or read your local newspaper (if you have one.)