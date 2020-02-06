The JournAchieve Your Goals And Change Your Life In Just Ten Minutes A Day

Journaling: ten minutes to change your life

If you don’t ADORE your life, you can change it — more easily than you can imagine.

I’m sure you’ve heard quotes like: “if you can imagine it, you can achieve it.” And: “if you can dream it, you can become it.”

The challenge with these and similar quotes, as true as they are, is that mostly we don’t know what we want.

You can make a case for saying that if you knew what you wanted, you’d already have it.

We don’t have what we want for two reasons:

* We don’t know precisely what we want, or if we do…

* We hold ourselves back from achievement because change is uncomfortable.

Sometimes the only thing we know is that we want something.

This book will help you to discover what you want.