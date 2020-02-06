Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« A Wordpress Blog? 3 Great Alternative Blogging Platforms | Main | How To End The Chaos, And Manage Your Writing Life »

The JournAchieve Your Goals And Change Your Life In Just Ten Minutes A Day

Journaling: ten minutes to change your life

If you don’t ADORE your life, you can change it — more easily than you can imagine.

I’m sure you’ve heard quotes like: “if you can imagine it, you can achieve it.” And: “if you can dream it, you can become it.”

The challenge with these and similar quotes, as true as they are, is that mostly we don’t know what we want.

You can make a case for saying that if you knew what you wanted, you’d already have it.

We don’t have what we want for two reasons:
* We don’t know precisely what we want, or if we do…
* We hold ourselves back from achievement because change is uncomfortable.

Sometimes the only thing we know is that we want something.

This book will help you to discover what you want.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on February 06, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts