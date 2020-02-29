Angela Booth

The Savvy Author’s Tips For Short Fiction Sales Success

Bestselling authors have agents and publishing houses to support, so they won’t do anything that doesn’t have income-generating potential. If writing short stories is good enough for them, we much more humble mortals might consider publishing them too.

Before we go on, a quick reminder that our Short Reads program is closing on March 1.

Short stories: consider adding them to your self-publishing plans

Why? Because…

  • They sell. (Viz Dean Koontz.) Readers love them. Everyone’s pressed for time these days, and short stories deliver a reader’s favorite form of entertainment fast.
  • You can charge as much for short stories as you can for many indie novels.
  • Short stories are the savvy author’s strategy for book marketing: every story you write is a gateway to your fiction. Write a short story, publish it, and you’ve just created something that will keep on marketing for you as long as you keep the ebook online.
  • Short stories are quick to write. You can write a short story on a lazy Sunday afternoon and publish it on Monday.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to sell your short stories.

