The Savvy Author’s Tips For Short Fiction Sales Success

Bestselling authors have agents and publishing houses to support, so they won’t do anything that doesn’t have income-generating potential. If writing short stories is good enough for them, we much more humble mortals might consider publishing them too.
Short stories: consider adding them to your self-publishing plans
Why? Because…
- They sell. (Viz Dean Koontz.) Readers love them. Everyone’s pressed for time these days, and short stories deliver a reader’s favorite form of entertainment fast.
- You can charge as much for short stories as you can for many indie novels.
- Short stories are the savvy author’s strategy for book marketing: every story you write is a gateway to your fiction. Write a short story, publish it, and you’ve just created something that will keep on marketing for you as long as you keep the ebook online.
- Short stories are quick to write. You can write a short story on a lazy Sunday afternoon and publish it on Monday.
Let’s look at some tips to help you to sell your short stories.