Win A Great Freelance Writing Job Fast

Let’s look at some simple strategies; each one takes an hour or less.
1. What will you write? Choose one service you can provide
What do you love to write? If you’re a generalist like me, narrow it down. Maybe you want to write:
- Web content: webpages, email marketing sequences, blog posts;
- Marketing copy. You enjoy copywriting. You want to write advertising, social media copy, and other marketing materials;
- Fiction. You want to get hired to ghostwrite novels and short fiction.
Choose what you’d like to get hired to write. Here’s why. People don’t want to THINK when they read email or answer the phone. So if you approach companies saying: “I’m a freelance writer” they’ll ignore your message.
via medium.com