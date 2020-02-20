Write! Publish Short Stories To Hone Your Skills

3. Avoid obsessing over your covers, but edit carefully

Buying covers for several short stories a month can be expensive. Consider using Amazon’s free Cover Creator tool so you can focus on revision and editing, rather than cover images.

When you’re writing a novel, you can wander off on tangents; not so with a short story. In revision, think about your story question. (The point of your story.) Ideally, you’ll present the story question in first few hundred words. Once you’ve answered the question, the story is over.

4. Charge for your stories: it’s inexpensive entertainment

New authors question whether you can charge for a short story. Indeed you can. Moreover, you should.

Think about the price of a good cup of coffee. Your short story provides great entertainment your reader can enjoy; it lasts longer than a coffee too.