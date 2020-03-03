Angela Booth

3 Easy Writing Tips To Get Things Done In 2020

Writing tips: start with a process

Ouch. I used to have a writing process, but that vanished this year, due to workplace chaos.

I wrote about an easy writing process here, and I’m getting back to the “50 words” strategy:

I can write those 50 words anywhere:

• While I’m waiting for a meeting to start;

• When I’m hanging on the phone;

• First thing in the morning — even before I make coffee;

• Last thing at night, before I switch off my bedside lamp.

Then I’ll commit to my favorite writing tips from our writers’ group.

