Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Amazon Wants Your Books To Sell, So Help Amazon | Main | Tools To Smooth Your Self-Publishing Journey »

3 Tips To Plot And Revise Your Novel

Mind mapping helps you to relax and write your novel

Writing a novel is stressful at every stage:

  • When you’re starting your novel you’ll make dozens of decisions. Character names, their appearance and relationships, as well as plotting essentials;
  • Once all your characters are on stage, you need to make more decisions. Who wants what, and when? Are Fred’s eyes blue, or brown? If Jennifer’s a doormat, she’s not likely to be able to stand up to a home intruder…
  • And on, and on.

Do yourself a favor, and add important information to a mind map. As well as acting as a memory aid, your mind map sparks creative ideas. You can attach notes and images to your maps, too; they’ll help you to develop fresh insights.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on March 06, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts