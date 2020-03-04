4 Ways To Find Bestselling Ideas

Now let’s look at methods you can use to find novel-worthy ideas.

1. Get inspired via ideas “ripped from the headlines”

Global and national news is depressing. Pandemics, misery, and politics…If you write thrillers, crime fiction or adventure novels (or even fantasy) you might find the headlines fascinating for your “ripped from the headlines” idea.

I prefer local news for idea exploration, because (generally speaking) it’s more relatable. Also useful to me: magazines which cover psychology and science.

When you find yourself reading a news article, and looking for more information, ask yourself: who? and why? You may find an idea.