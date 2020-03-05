This is NOW. With millions of books on Amazon, and hundreds of thousands published each year, if you don’t choose your genre and keywords correctly, your book is dead.

Cheer up… Things aren’t as grim as they may appear. Remember—Amazon wants your books to sell as much as you do.

Amazon wants your books to sell, so help Amazon

Want to help Amazon?

You can, if you remember: algorithms. They’re scripts. Genre and keywords matter hugely because Amazon hunts readers FOR YOU using its algorithms.

Nice, huh?

Let’s look at how this works, using Hilary Mantel’s new book, The Mirror and The Light as an example.