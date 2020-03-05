Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Discovering The Benefits Of Herbal Teas | Main

Amazon Wants Your Books To Sell, So Help Amazon

This is NOW. With millions of books on Amazon, and hundreds of thousands published each year, if you don’t choose your genre and keywords correctly, your book is dead.

Cheer up… Things aren’t as grim as they may appear. Remember—Amazon wants your books to sell as much as you do.

Amazon wants your books to sell, so help Amazon

Want to help Amazon?

You can, if you remember: algorithms. They’re scripts. Genre and keywords matter hugely because Amazon hunts readers FOR YOU using its algorithms.

Nice, huh?

Let’s look at how this works, using Hilary Mantel’s new book, The Mirror and The Light as an example.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on March 05, 2020 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts